E-commerce state to meet in Istanbul

29 August 2024 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The Istanbul Global E-Export Summit will be held at the Haliç Congress Center on September 4-5. The summit, which will be attended by more than 30 marketplaces with a volume of 1.5 trillion dollars worldwide, will open the door to strategic collaborations and new opportunities that will shape the future of e-commerce.

A new step is being taken to increase the recognition of Turkish brands in the global arena and to grow their market share in line with their e-export goals. The Istanbul Global E-Export Summit will be held at the Haliç Congress Center on September 4-5 with the participation of Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat. Hasan Önal, Head of the E-Export Department of the Ministry of Trade, stated that more than 30 marketplaces from the USA, China, Russia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East will come to Turkey, and said, “The marketplaces we will bring together in Istanbul have a volume of 1.5 trillion dollars.”

More than 30 marketplaces will participate

Speaking about the summit, Önal said, “We invited all international companies operating in the field of e-commerce to the IGEXX Istanbul Global E-Export Summit with the slogan ‘Istanbul invites you to a global e-export experience’. More than 30 marketplaces are coming to the summit. Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair from the USA; Ozon, Wildberries from Russia; Alibaba, Tmall, Temu, JD from China; Liverpool from Mexico; Mercado Libre from Brazil; Otto from Germany; e-commerce giant Jumia and Africasokoni, Takealot operating in 11 countries including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana and Ivory Coast in Africa; Myntra, Amazon India, Relianze Group, AJIO from India; Noon, one of the largest marketplaces in the Middle East based in Dubai, and of course Hepsiburada, Trendyol, PttAVM, all marketplaces in our country will meet here.”

We will close 2024 with 8.4 bln dollars

Önal, who stated that $2.9 trillion of the $5.8 trillion global e-commerce volume is provided by digital marketplaces, said, “The marketplaces we will bring together in Turkey also have a volume of roughly $1.5 trillion. We closed e-export in Turkey with $5 billion last year. This year, it will probably reach $8.4 billion. Our goal is to increase the share of e-export in overall exports to 10 percent by the end of 2028.”

Opportunities to catch business and trends

Önal noted: “The main agenda item of the forums, where important speakers from the New York Retail Fair as well as leaders of marketplaces will analyze the points where e-commerce is evolving, will be the effects of artificial intelligence. The summit will not only provide business opportunities for our companies, but will also allow them to catch up with trends.”

Turkish product will be showcased

Önal, who underlined that the summit also aimed to promote the image of Turkish products abroad, said, “Our companies cannot easily go to China, India, Brazil, Malaysia or South Africa, but we are bringing all of them to Istanbul with the right experiences. Our companies will have the opportunity to promote their products in these marketplaces.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz