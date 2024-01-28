One killed in masked attack on church in Istanbul's Sarıyer

28 January 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

One person has lost life during an attack on church in Istanbul's Sarıyer district, during a service on Sunday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that "large-scale investigation into the issue and efforts to catch the attackers have been initiated," Azernews reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Today around 11.40 a.m. during the service at the Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer's Büyükdere neighborhood, C.T. among those attending the ritual was attacked with a gun by two masked people and unfortunately lost their life," Yerlikaya said in a post on his official social media account on X platform, formerly Twitter.

"A large-scale investigation into the issue and efforts to catch the attackers have been initiated," he added.

"We strongly condemn this vile attack," the minister said.

---

