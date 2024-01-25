Switzerland to resume negotiations with EU on updating bilateral treaties

25 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Switzerland will resume negotiations with the European Union (EU) on updating more than 100 treaties regulating a wide range of aspects of bilateral relations, Azernews reports, citing foreign mass media.

According to the ambassador of the Union to the confederation Petros Mavromichalis, after several months of preparatory work, said that Brussels and Bern are preparing to resume formal negotiations on a new agreement to update numerous treaties concluded several decades ago. He added that the process should begin in March and be completed this year.

The EU has previously stated that it will not individually renew expiring treaties without reaching a new comprehensive agreement with the confederation. As a result of the negotiations, the parties will have to update the provisions of more than 100 existing agreements covering a wide range of issues - from product safety to equipment certification.



