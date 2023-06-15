Germany pledges 1 bln euros to aid refugee crisis in Syria

15 June 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

The German government said on Thursday it would allocate 1.05 billion euros to help the refugee crisis in Syria and the region, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

“It would be a fatal mistake to forget the Syrian crisis now,” Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulze said at a conference on Syria in Brussels.

Germany’s Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said it supports steps taken by Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, which have accepted 5.6 million Syrian refugees.

