Germany pledges 1 bln euros to aid refugee crisis in Syria
The German government said on Thursday it would allocate 1.05 billion euros to help the refugee crisis in Syria and the region, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.
“It would be a fatal mistake to forget the Syrian crisis now,” Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulze said at a conference on Syria in Brussels.
Germany’s Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said it supports steps taken by Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, which have accepted 5.6 million Syrian refugees.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz