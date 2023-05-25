'Queen of rock 'n' roll' dies at 83

25 May 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died at the age of 83.

Azernews reports that she died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.

Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock 'n' roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.

