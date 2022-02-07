By News Center

Turkey's Istanbul Airport ranked first in terms of the number of flights it handled between January 27 and February 3, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

According to flight data from the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), Istanbul Airport hosted 7,055 flights during the mentioned period, the report added.

The Istanbul Airport operator - IGA - stated on its social media account: "We are the best in Europe! According to EUROCONTROL data, we became the airport with the most flights from January 27 to February 3. We wish you many safe and healthy flights."

Following Istanbul Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (The Netherlands) ranked second with 6,474 flights, Madrid Barajas Airport (Spain) ranked third with 6,123 flights, and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport (France) ranked fourth with 6,025 flights.

On January 30, the highest daily flight number (960 flights) was recorded at the airport, EUROCONTROL said.

It should be noted that Istanbul Airport ranked first among European airports in terms of passenger traffic (approximately 37 million) in 2021.

Istanbul Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey. It is located on the city's European side in Arnavutkoy district.

Following the closure of Istanbul Ataturk Airport for scheduled passenger flights, all scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred to Istanbul Airport. The new airport also received the International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport code IST.

