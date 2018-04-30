By Kamila Aliyeva

A presentation of the Uzbek sweet cherry was held at the Uzbek Embassy in China, as a result of which Chinese companies expressed readiness to import this product.

At the meeting, the representative of Uzbekozikovkatholding, Dilshod Mullabayev, spoke about the opportunities of Uzbekistan to grow and process organic fruit and vegetable products to representatives of major Chinese companies engaged in the production and sale of fruit and vegetable products, the press service of the Uzbek Embassy in China reported.

Representatives of the Main State Administration of China on Quality Control, Inspection and Quarantine from various provinces and the Customs Service of the country also took part in the event.

Following the meeting, Chinese companies announced their readiness to purchase 5,000 tons of sweet cherries exported from Uzbekistan under Uzagro brand.

Negotiations were also held to simplify the processing of documents on the border with China when importing products.

At the end of the event, participants were presented with examples of other products of the food industry in Uzbekistan, such as dried fruits, confectionery and beverages with the possibility of tasting.

Last year, the head of the State Administration for Quality Control, Inspection and Quarantine of China, Ji Shu Ping, visited Uzbekistan and highly appreciated the quality of fruit in Uzbekistan.

In July 2017, a protocol was signed on the supply of Uzbek sweet cherries to China, according to which representatives of the quality control department, inspection and quarantine of the People’s Republic of China conducted an inspection of places for cultivation of sweet cherries in Uzbekistan.

Currently, Uzbekistan is the world’s fifth-largest sweet cherry. And today a number of measures are being taken to ensure the supply of cherries to various developed countries of the world in accordance with their standards and quality requirements.

