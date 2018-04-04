By Kamila Aliyeva

Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva will visit Baku on April 5-7 to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair (AITF 2018), Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a message on April 3.

As part of her visit, Georgieva will meet Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev.

During the meeting, the sides will discuss issues of expanding cooperation in the sphere of tourism between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan and ensuring mutual tourist flow.

In accordance with the agreement reached as part of the talks held by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria on the opening of air communication between Baku and Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria has become the first city in the European Union, to which Azerbaijan's low-cost air carrier Buta Airways launched its direct flights.

To this end, the tourism potential of Bulgaria and the existing tourist opportunities will be demonstrated at the AITF 2018. At the same time, Bulgaria this year became the official partner of the AITF 2018.

The first flight from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, to Bulgarian Sofia was sent off on January 16.

Earlier, Bulgarian Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski noted that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will be able to implement a number of important tourism projects through the launch of a direct flight.

“In terms of tourism, Baku and Azerbaijan offer a number of interesting opportunities. The same applies to the opportunities of Azerbaijani tourists in our country. I am sure that we can realize a number of important projects through the development of these ties between our countries. I believe that the flight from Baku to Sofia can become a symbol of the development and deepening of tourist ties between our countries and provide an opportunity for a number of new projects,” the minister said.

More than 3,000 Azerbaijani tourists visit Bulgaria annually.

