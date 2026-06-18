President Ilham Aliyev: With its strong ties on the global arena, Azerbaijan has already become an important actor

18 June 2026 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that thanks to Azerbaijan's independent foreign policy, the country gained strong support in the international community, and added that the number of Azerbaijan's friends is growing year after year.

"With the strong ties in the regional scale and also on global arena, Azerbaijan already became an important actor in many aspects,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

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