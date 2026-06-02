Latvian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

2 June 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, please accept, on behalf of the people of Latvia and myself, my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

I wish to express my appreciation for the close and friendly relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan. I am confident that the strategic partnership between Latvia and Azerbaijan will continue to deepen, guided by our shared commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules-based international order.

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation during the official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on 21-23 April 2026. The visit provided an excellent opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries. I particularly value our open and constructive discussions on advancing practical cooperation, as well as on the current regional and international issues. I am also grateful for your participation at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum held during my visit.

I look forward to continuing our close dialogue and would be pleased to welcome you on an official visit to Latvia at a mutually convenient time.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.