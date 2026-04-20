Over 60 anti-personnel mines neutralized in liberated territories last week

20 April 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest report on demining operations carried out in territories liberated in Azerbaijan between April 13 and April 19, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the statement, as many as 1,455 hectares of land were cleared of mines over the reporting period.

A total of 17 anti-tank mines, 62 anti-personnel mines, and 460 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from April 13 through 19.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.