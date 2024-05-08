Baku to host next Fintech Summit
The next Fintech Summit will be held in Baku on May 15-16, 2024, Azernews reports.
This year's summit will be dedicated to the topic "New Trends in Banking and Finance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech And Security".
In general, about 300 partners and participating companies, and 1500 local and foreign participants are expected to attend the event within two days. At the same time, 45 speakers from different countries will make speeches and presentations on dynamically developing banking and finance, fintech, and technologies.
