National Art Museum hosts marvelous concert [PHOTOS]

The National Art Museum has hosted a marvelous concert within the project "Music in the Museum", co-organized by the museum in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Baku Music Academy's Chamber Ensemble performed music pieces by L.V. Beethoven, F. Mendelssohn and other world-famous composers.

At the end, the concert participants got acquainted with the exhibition "The Dervish in Love", which consists of the works of modern Uzbek miniature artists

The project is co-organized by the Fine Arts Gallery of the Uzbekistan National Ban, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the National Art Museum. The exhibition features more than 80 works of fine and decorative-applied art.

Recall that Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Fine Arts Gallery of Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art was signed at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The MoU aims to expand cooperation in the fields of culture, joint research work, exchange of experience and knowledge, and joint organization and holding of exhibitions, scientific seminars, and conferences.

Note that the National Art Museum will further continue to organize a series of concerts within the project "Music in the Museum".

Participants of the "Support For Youth" project, singers of the International Mugham Center and many other musicians have previously performed magnificent concerts at the museum.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.

