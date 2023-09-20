Kazakhstan welcomes Azerbaijan's initiative

20 September 2023 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan has expressed its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, has welcomed the initiative of the Azerbaijani side to hold a meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh, Azernews reports.

Bayel expressed his hope that the situation would be resolved soon through peaceful dialogue within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He also noted that the establishment of a peaceful atmosphere and mutually beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, as well as the opening of all communications, would be beneficial to all countries in the region.

Kazakhstan's support for Azerbaijan's initiative to hold a meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh is an important step towards achieving peace and stability in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz