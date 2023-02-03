Azerbaijani Youth & Sports minister speaks at Youth Day event

3 February 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

On February 2, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov spoke at the Mingachevir Heydar Aliyev Center at an event dedicated to the Youth Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Youth policy in Azerbaijan is always an integral part of state policy. The youth policy of independent Azerbaijan has a very rich history, which begins in 1993," said Gayibov.

He stated that different events will be organized in Mingachevir this year.

"In 1996, a forum was held, and in 1997, Youth Day was established. I also note that Youth Day in the CIS was first established in Azerbaijan. In general, the UN established Youth Day after that. It was first established in Azerbaijan. The Year of Youth was also held in Azerbaijan for the first time. This once again confirms that youth policy in Azerbaijan is an integral part of state policy. For the first time, we celebrate Youth Day not in Baku, but in another city in Azerbaijan. To participate in this event, young people came from various regions of our country. We will hold various events in Mingachevir throughout the year. Azerbaijan has very talented, active youth," the minister stressed.

Azerbaijan annually celebrates Youth Day on February 2. The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996. A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth. From that time Azerbaijan became the first country among the CIS and Eastern Europe states to solemnly celebrate this day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz