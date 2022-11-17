Azerbaijani land forces hold best tank company competition [VIDEO]

17 November 2022 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Best Tank Company competition is being held in the Land Forces of Azerbaijan within the combat training plan for 2022, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.

During the competition, the combat readiness of tank units is inspected. Teams participating in the event are passing tests for driving, shooting at nighttime and in the daylight hours, physical training, and other activities.

The aim of the competition is to improve the knowledge, abilities, and combat skills of servicemen.

According to the results of the competition, which will last until November 24, the crew to be awarded the title of the Best Tank Company will be determined.

