Azerbaijani top diplomat highlights opportunities for rebuilding war-ravaged Karabakh

The scale of reconstruction and rebuilding in the regained territories of Azerbaijan within a short period of time demonstrates the country's determination to restore and develop the war-raged lands once again, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister made the remarks during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS nations in Astana on October 12. The meeting first started in a limited format, then continued in an expanded format.

Bayramov added that the construction will make a significant contribution to the post-conflict stability of the region.

In his speech, the minister expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for organizing a constructive exchange of ideas on current issues of the regional and international agenda at a high-level meeting within the framework of the CIS.

Noting that security issues are more relevant in joint action against the challenges and threats of the modern world, the minister stressed the importance of conducting consultations at various levels between interested parties within the framework of the CIS. In particular, the minister stressed the importance of cooperation in the humanitarian field, which is traditionally an effective means of strengthening trust and mutual understanding between countries.

Further, Bayramov informed the meeting participants about the current situation in the post-war period, including issues related to the advancement of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He said that the end of the conflict created new opportunities to achieve long-term peace and stability in the region through the restoration of economic ties and communication. Specifically, the minister stressed that the importance of the region will increase upon the opening of the Zangazur corridor, which will serve to increase transit opportunities in the region and strengthen the investment environment in general.

He talked about the large-scale construction works carried out by the government of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, noting the active work done to ensure the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

During the speech, Bayramov also highlighted that the tripartite declarations have not yet been fully implemented by Armenia, and the Armenian soldiers have not been fully withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan. Also, he noted that Armenia continued its provocations on September 13-14 and its attempt to mine the supply roads of the Azerbaijani forces in the border zone caused numerous casualties.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani minister pointed out that these actions of Armenia undermine efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. He stated that Azerbaijan expects real steps to be taken by Armenia in the direction of normalizing relations and advancing the negotiation process and that Azerbaijan is determined to continue its efforts in this regard.

