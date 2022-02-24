By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Army has conducted driving and fire training exercises with the crews of mechanized and tank units, the Defence Ministry reported on February 23.

The training was conducted in line with the combat training plan for 2022.

The major goal of the practical training exercises is to improve the combat readiness of mechanized and tank formations by developing driver mechanics' skills in military equipment management and gunner-operators' abilities in firing from moving and stationary vehicles.

All of the prescribed tasks were satisfactorily completed during the practical training exercises, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan holds drills on a regular basis to improve the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

