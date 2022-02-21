By Sabina Mammadli

A group of people describing themselves as war veterans blocked the road to Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport in protest against the arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan on February 21.

Azerbaijani MPs Tahir Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov are visiting Yerevan to attend meetings of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held on February 22.

They will express Azerbaijan's position on issues on the agenda of the meetings.

It should be noted that after several unsuccessful attempts, police managed to restore traffic in Yerevan. However, the protesters promised larger and more serious actions if their demands were not met.

The protesters are also against the restoration of Yerevan-Istanbul flights and the rebuilding of relations with Turkey, the Armenian media reported.

Commenting on the visit of Azerbaijani MPs, Armenian MP from the Civil Contract faction Maria Karapetyan stated that it is their institutional, formal obligation to receive the Azerbaijani delegation like all other participants.

Azerbaijani MPs are reported to have no plans to communicate with the Armenian media.

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is the inter-parliamentary forum in which members of the European Parliament and the national parliaments of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, and Georgia participate and forge closer political and economic ties with the European Union. It was established in 2011 by the European Commission as a component of the Eastern Partnership.

Armenia destroyed and vandalized Azerbaijani territories during the three-decade occupation between the early 1990s and late 2020. The scale of destructions on Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories and mass graves found there is shocking, implying deep hatred and animosity toward the Azerbaijani people, with many experts describing these mass destructions and killings as genocide.

The country's war-torn Aghdam region alone is seen as a stark example of Armenian hatred and enmity. Aghdam, known as the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus" astounds delegations from all over the world with its infamous scenes of destruction.

