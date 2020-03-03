President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Goranboy for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.

Head of Goranboy Executive Authority Maharram Guliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the works recently carried out in the region.

***

As part of his visit to Goranboy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Gizilhajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Veyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway after renovation and repair.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done. President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz