By Naila Huseynli

Heydar Aliyev Intrnational Airport is on the list of world’s nine "5 stars" airports in accordance with “Skytrax”.

The evaluation of the British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide put Baku's airport in the line with prestigious airports such as in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Qatar, and Chine.

The passenger traffic of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in 2017 amounted to 4.1 million people.

Other listed airports include: Haneda Airport (Tokyo, Japan, Base Airline: Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, with 85,409 million passengers); Hong Kong Airport (Hong Kong, Base Airlines, Cathay Pacific airways, passenger flow is 72.7 million); Changi Airport (Singapore, Base Airline: Singapore Airlines, with 6.2 million passengers); Incheon Airport (Seoul, South Korea, Base Airline: Korean Air, Asian Airlines, with 62.2 million passengers); Franz-Josef Strauss Airport (Munich, Germany, Base Airline: Lufthansa, with 44.6 million passengers); Hamad Airport (Doha, Qatar, Base Airline: Qatar Airways, with 35.3 million passengers); Meilan Airport (Haikou, China, Base Airlines: Hainan Airlines, with 22.6 million passengers); Tube Airport (Tokoname, Japan, Base Airlines: Japan Airlines, with 11.5 million passengers).

During the first seven months of 2018, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 2.5 million passengers. This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 14 percent.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves more than 30 airlines on over 40 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations in July 2018 include Mosow, Istanbul, Dubai, Antalya, Sharjah, Kyiv, Baghdad, Tehran, Bodrum and Tel-Aviv. 371,000 passengers traveled to these destinations. The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national airline Gulf Air launched flights to Baku starting June.