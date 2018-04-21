By Trend

Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are at a very high level today, but it is necessary to move forward in such promising areas as tourism, Israeli Knesset member Konstantin Yoel Razvozov told Trend.



"There are positive, friendly relations between the two countries, and I very much hope that they will remain so. Today in Israel the names "Azerbaijan" and "Baku" are heard. The tourist flow from Israel increased by 40 percent compared to the previous year, and we expect even more growth. We are also waiting for tourists from Azerbaijan to Israel,"Razvozov said.



The Israeli politician also spoke about cooperation in the sports sphere.



"This year Israel and Azerbaijan will host the European and World Judo Championships, and this is one of the most popular sports in both countries. The teams of the two countries will participate in the events. It would be useful to exchange delegations in other types of sport taking into account various climatic and infrastructural factors, because sport and culture play important role in development of bilateral relations," Razvozov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz