FM Bayramov discusses regional situation with heads of National Commissions for UNESCO

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with permanent representatives of UNESCO member countries, as well as heads of the National Commissions for UNESCO of Türkiye, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Malta, who are visiting the country to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, issues arising from cooperation within the framework of UNESCO, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the current regional situation, were discussed.

The foreign minister talked about post-conflict normalisation, peace, and reconstruction in the region, as well as efforts to restore the cultural heritage destroyed during the occupation. Minister Bayramov informed the meeting participants about the foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan and his views on a number of regional issues.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest, and the participants’ questions were answered.

