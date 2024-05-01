NASA sends balloons beyond the Arctic Circle for scientific research

1 May 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

NASA is set to begin balloon launch operations in mid-May as part of a long-term science campaign to launch balloons in Sweden in 2024, Azernews reports.

Four stadium-sized science balloons carrying out science missions and demonstrating technology are to launch from the Swedish Space Corporation's Esrange Space Center, located north of the Arctic Circle near Kiruna, Sweden. The promotion will last until the beginning of July.

Andrew Hamilton, acting director of the agency's balloon program office, said: "NASA's balloon program is pleased to implement our long-term balloon campaign from Sweden this year. Our partnership with the Swedish Space Corporation is valuable to NASA and the scientific community because it allows us to use their high-quality equipment in Esrange."

The Esrange Space Center, located in a desolate area in the northernmost part of Sweden, is an ideal location for a campaign. In summer, there is constant daylight in this place in the Arctic region of Sweden. NASA's zero-pressure balloons used during the campaign typically lose gas during heating and cooling during the daily cycle. However, they are capable of long-term flights in constant sunlight of the Arctic. "The increased distance and stratospheric winds allow the balloons to collect scientific data for several days in excellent flight conditions as they fly from Sweden to northern Canada," Hamilton said.

