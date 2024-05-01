State Dance Ensemble dazzles at Lazgi Int'l Dance Festival

The Azerbaijani State Dance Ensemble has taken first place at the 2nd Lazgi International Dance Festival held in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The ensemble was awarded first place, and the team was given a memorable gift and a cash prize of $2,500.

Since 1970, the Azerbaijan Dance Ensemble has promoted Azerbaijan's dance art and the beauty and elegance of national dances.

The ensemble has successfully toured the USA, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Israel, India, Nepal, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and many other countries.

Some of the best dancers from Azerbaijan, France, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Brazil, Pakistan, South Korea, Indonesia, Egypt, and Iran participated in the 2nd Lazgi International Dance Festival held in Uzbekistan.

The Lazgi International Dance Festival was first organised in 2022, bringing together dancers from ten countries.

The dance festival, which is held under the auspices of UNESCO, is aimed at protecting and popularising the Lazgi dance, as well as presenting the tourism potential of Khorezm to a wide audience. According to the rules of the festival, participants must perform folk dances of their countries, as well as an excerpt from the Lazgi dance.

The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed the Khorezm Dance, Lazgi, in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the Committee's 14th session held in Bogota, Colombia.

