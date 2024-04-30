Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore potential business, investment prospects

30 April 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

During the gathering of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council, discussions revolved around the export capabilities of both nations and businesses as well as investment prospects within recently liberated Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The 4th meeting was held in Riyadh under the organisation of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

It was attended by First Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, co-chairs of the Business Council - Chairman of the Board of KOBİA Orkhan Mammadov, CEO of Al Rajhi International for Investment Akhmet Ali Al Dakhilin, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investment (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, and businessmen from both countries.

Topics covered included discussions on bilateral export potential, investment opportunities in recently liberated Azerbaijani regions, avenues for enhancing cooperation between business communities in trade and investment, joint initiatives and projects, bolstering the role of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council in these domains, and amplifying the contribution of SMEs to investment promotion.

