Vienna hosts conference entitled Emancipation from colonialism [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Organised by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), a series of events dedicated to the fight against colonialism and its new manifestations, held last year on September 22 at the UN headquarters in New York and on December 14 in Geneva, continues at the organisation's Vienna office, Azernews reports.

On April 30, a conference was organised at the Vienna office of the UN on "Liberation from colonialism: the consequences of assimilation and its impact on the implementation of human rights." At the event held by the Baku Initiative Group, issues related to the elimination of inequalities and sustainable development problems within and between states will be discussed.

At the conference, diplomats of 25 countries accredited to the Vienna branch of the UN, up to 20 ambassadors, representatives of 20 countries, especially the overseas territories still held by France - New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Vallis and Futuna, Corsica, Leaders of national movements and independence supporters of countries such as the Union of Gambar Islands, Haiti, independent experts, representatives of think tanks, as well as representatives of local and foreign media, are participating.

The main idea of ​​the event is to get rid of it as much as possible by criticizing the policy of cultural assimilation of the colonial country.

Within the framework of the conference, discussions will be held in three panels on the topics "Negative impact of assimilation policy on local communities", "Development of human rights within the framework of legal frameworks and international obligations in the process of decolonization," and "Man-made effects on the environment as a pillar of forced migration".

The concept of assimilation applied by France to its subjects today will be analysed along two main lines, and the negative effects of colonialism on local communities and the protection of the rights of people forced into this process will be discussed.

The conference will reduce threats to national identity by mitigating the effects of assimilation and achieving visible results in the direction of decolonization. This event will be an important starting point for the development of future projects aimed at the preservation and education of local culture for the younger generations by participants from former and current French colonies.

Within the framework of the conference, a memorandum will be signed between the political party "Tavini Huiraatira" of French Polynesia and the Baku Initiative Group in order to define the prospects for the development of relations and expand cooperation.

At the end of the event, an open letter will be addressed to international organisations.

It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group continues to support the just struggle of France's colonies abroad by putting forth a fundamental position in the direction of colonisation and new colonisation.

