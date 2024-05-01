Azerbaijani youth continue to achieve success in field of information technologies

1 May 2024 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Schoolchildren preparing for international Olympiads with the support of Azercell have earned 10 more medals

From April 16th to 21st, 2024, a prestigious tournament in the field of computer science was held in the city of Shumen, Bulgaria. In this competition, schoolchildren preparing for international Olympiads in Computer Science within the framework of the partnership between "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the Ministry of Science and Education, have achieved successful results. Young talents participating in this competition online won a total of 10 medals, including 5 silver medals in the upper age group and 5 bronze medals in the lower age group.

The preparation process is conducted by the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the beginning of each academic year, a selection process is conducted to identify schoolchildren with high achievements in national Olympiads and competitions for inclusion in the International Olympiad preparation program.

It is worth noting that since 2017, in the framework of the partnership between “Azercell Telecom” and the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijani schoolchildren have successfully represented our country in various international Olympiads and competitions. The total medal count has risen to 70, including 4 gold, 21 silver, and 45 bronze.

---

