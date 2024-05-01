Tripartite meeting of the ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to be held

1 May 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

A tripartite meeting of the ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be held in Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his X social network.

The post reads:

"Within the framework of our business trip to the Republic of Uzbekistan we will participate in the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Investment Company, in Tashkent International Invest Forum, as well as in a tripartite meeting with the ministers of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. We will hold discussions with a number of government representatives of Uzbekistan on initiatives that serve the common interests of our countries and the possibilities of developing our economy cooperation."

Özbəkistan Respublikasına işgüzar səfərimiz çərçivəsində #Azərbaycan – #Özbəkistan İnvestisiya Şirkətinin Müşahidə Şurasının iclasında, Daşkənd Beynəlxalq #İnvestisiyaForumu-nda, həmçinin Özbəkistan və #Qazaxıstan nazirləri ilə üçtərəfli görüşdə iştirak edəcəyik. Özbəkistanın bir… pic.twitter.com/uGXPfF61KU — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) May 1, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz