Saudi energy minister emphasizes fair approach to addressing climate change challenge

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that there is some hypocrisy in the discourse regarding the distribution of responsibilities related to climate change, Azernews reports, citing the Saudi Gazette.

“The real problem lies in the interpretation of the Paris Agreement and in how to deal with climate change fairly and equitably among its member countries,” he said.

The minister said this while speaking at a dialogue session titled “Security and Future of Energy and Sustainable Development” on the sidelines of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB).

Prince Abdulaziz considered that the discussion on climate change had become more realistic at the COP27 summit. He stressed that governments have a moral responsibility to provide the elements of growth for future generations.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration of IsDB commemorated 50 years of fostering sustainable socio-economic development in its member nations and Muslim communities in non-member nations. The celebration was held on April 28 on the sidelines of the four-day Annual Meetings of the group’s Board of Governors, which will conclude on Tuesday. The annual meeting, under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, is themed “Cherishing our past, charting our future: originality, solidarity, and prosperity.”

