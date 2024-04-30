Azerbaijan's Bayramov addresses 3rd Arab Cooperation & Economic Forum [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated and spoke at the 3rd meeting of the Cooperation and Economic Forum of the League of Arab States - Central Asia - Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the minister on his official "X" account.
"Highlighted our readiness for joint cooperation to build stronger economies & address global challenges. Informed about the post-conflict regional situation & COP29 preparations," Bayramov noted.
Delighted to address 3rd Arab Cooperation & Economic Forum w/Central Asian countries & #Azerbaijan.— Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) April 30, 2024
Highlighted our readiness for joint cooperation to build stronger economies & address global challenges. Informed about post-conflict regional situation & @COP29_AZ preparations. pic.twitter.com/MMRd59PkSF
