Azerbaijan's Bayramov addresses 3rd Arab Cooperation & Economic Forum [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated and spoke at the 3rd meeting of the Cooperation and Economic Forum of the League of Arab States - Central Asia - Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the minister on his official "X" account.

"Highlighted our readiness for joint cooperation to build stronger economies & address global challenges. Informed about the post-conflict regional situation & COP29 preparations," Bayramov noted.

Delighted to address 3rd Arab Cooperation & Economic Forum w/Central Asian countries & #Azerbaijan.



Highlighted our readiness for joint cooperation to build stronger economies & address global challenges. Informed about post-conflict regional situation & @COP29_AZ preparations. pic.twitter.com/MMRd59PkSF — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) April 30, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz