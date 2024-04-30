Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's Bayramov addresses 3rd Arab Cooperation & Economic Forum [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated and spoke at the 3rd meeting of the Cooperation and Economic Forum of the League of Arab States - Central Asia - Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the minister on his official "X" account.

"Highlighted our readiness for joint cooperation to build stronger economies & address global challenges. Informed about the post-conflict regional situation & COP29 preparations," Bayramov noted.

---

