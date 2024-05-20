Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign bilateral documents

20 May 2024 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the business forum, six bilateral documents were signed between Azerbaijani and Tajik companies on cooperation in trade, mining, and agriculture, Azernews reports.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between TALCO OJSC and Azeraluminium OJSC.

The state unitary enterprise Tajagropromexport of the Export Agency under the Government of Tajikistan and the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC signed an Agreement on cooperation in the field of mutual trade.

A cooperation agreement on selling cottonseed oil and exchanging experience in the field of textile production was signed by Lesinvest LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC.

Vodi Zarrin Agrarian Alliance LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC signed an Agreement on cooperation in the fields of cotton growing, raw cotton processing, and textile production.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of cotton growing, as well as the processing of cotton seeds was signed by Marmari LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of export-import operations was signed between SIR-DARYO LLC (Tajikistan) and Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz