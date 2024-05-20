Head of State Service for Antimonopoly forecasts enhanced competitiveness for Azerbaijan

20 May 2024 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's competitiveness will increase, as stated by Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Markets Control, during the "National Metrology Forum," Azernews reports.

Abbasbeyli highlighted the ongoing long-term reforms in Azerbaijan aimed at enhancing the country's competitiveness.

Additionally, the reference to the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" program underscores the government's commitment to promoting competition within the country.

At the same time, Abbasbeyli emphasised the significance of metrological services as a crucial component of quality infrastructure for Azerbaijan's business environment.

He highlighted the establishment of collaborative relationships between the Metrology Institute of Azerbaijan and metrology institutions in countries such as Turkiye, Germany, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, among others, to study international practices and implement innovations.

Abbasbeyli disclosed plans arising from negotiations with TUBITAK UME in Turkiye, aimed at setting up 12 national reference laboratories initially, catering to fields like construction, transportation, military industry, healthcare, and manufacturing. This initiative, aligned with the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy" Action Plan, aims to expand the number of laboratories to 20 by the plan's conclusion.

He further emphasised the importance of ensuring measurement uniformity through institutions under the State Service, calibration of quantitative unit standards and high-accuracy class measuring instruments, as well as conducting testing, accreditation, and standardisation procedures for various products, including food, non-food items, and construction materials, both domestically produced and imported."

