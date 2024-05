19 May 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athlete Anna Skidan has gained a gold medal at the 2024 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver in Chorzów, Poland, Azernews reports.

She mounted the highest step on the podium after throwing a distance of 73.25 metres at the women’s hammer throw.

---

