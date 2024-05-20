United States looks forward to working with Taiwan to promote common values

20 May 2024 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US authorities look forward to working with the new head of the Taiwan administration, Lai Qingde, to promote common interests and maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, Azernews reports.

"We look forward to cooperating with the head of the [administration] Lai [Qingde] and all representatives of Taiwan's political spectrum to promote our common interests and values, deepen our long-standing informal relations and maintain peace and stability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," Blinken said.

According to him, "the partnership between the American people and the people of Taiwan, based on democratic values, continues to expand and deepen in the fields of trade, economy, and culture."

---

