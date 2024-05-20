Sumgayit State Drama Theatre to premiere fairy tale

20 May 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Sumgayit State Drama Theatre is pleased to announce the premiere of the fairy tale "All mice love cheese", Azernews reports.

Sumgayit State Drama Theatre establishes a repertoire policy in accordance with the aesthetic needs of the audience from all contingents. In addition, the theatrical wishes of the little ones are always the focus of the creative team.

Fuad Kazimov, the production director of the theatre, who aroused interest with his performances, turned to world dramaturgy in order to satisfy the artistic and aesthetic taste of children. The famous Hungarian writer and playwright Dula Urban's instructive story about mice will be presented to the audience with the directorial approach of Fuad Kazimov.

The fairy tale "All mice love cheese" has been prepared for small audiences in many countries around the world. This play, which was staged for the first time in the Sumgait theatre, has already found its successful solution on the stage of our theatre with the translation of Nizami Mirzayev.

A family of grey mice living in the basement of a famous cheese factory is comfortable. A warm nest, plenty of cheese, and a well-mannered son ensure family happiness. But with the migration of the white mouse family to the basement, everything changes to the negative. The difference in colour puts families at odds. The differences of the elders cannot affect the love between Shoma and Fruji, who are bound together.

With the help of the sorcerer, the heroes of the work - Shoma and Fruji find happiness. A beautiful, touching story of friendship and love that overcomes all obstacles and overcomes petty feelings conveys an important idea: it's not the color, but the setting of the occasion and the formation of the mindset of sharing that matters.

The stage designer of the play is Elshan Sarkhanoglu, executive artist-Nizami Dadashov, and ballet master-Kamil Aghayev.

The musical arrangement belongs to Telman Ganiyev, PhD in art studies.

The next screening of the interesting work, which delighted the young audience with its premiere, will take place on May 25-26 and also in June.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz