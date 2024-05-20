China blacklist several American companies

20 May 2024 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has added several American companies to the "List of persons with dubious reputations" for participating in the sale of weapons to Taiwan, Azernews reports.

The company "Boeing Defense, Space & Security", "General Atomics Aeronautical Systems" and "General Dynamics Land Systems" are blacklisted. They are prohibited from conducting import-export operations with China and investing in China.

In addition, high-ranking company officials will not be allowed to enter China. The Chinese government stated that the decision was taken to protect the national sovereignty, security and development interests of the country.

It should be noted that during the Chinese Civil War after World War II, the Communists led by Mao Zedong announced the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. Kuomintang troops led by Chiang Kai-shek moved to the island of Taiwan and announced the continued presence of China. The island retains the flag and some attributes of China before the formation of the PRC. Official Beijing does not recognize the existence of the so-called Republic of China on Taiwan and considers the island a province of China. Although the United States recognized Beijing's "One China" policy in 1979, it continues economic and humanitarian relations with Taiwan, continuously supplying weapons to the island.

---

