President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Giz Galasi hydroelectric complex and commissioning of Khudafarin hydroelectric complex are historic events

19 May 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex and the commissioning of the “Khudafarin” hydroelectric complex are historic events, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to all Iranian experts, workers and friends who participated in the construction of this huge facility.

