Azerbaijani boxers win 27 medals at Heydar Aliyev Cup 2024 International Tournament

18 May 2024 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

Junior Azerbaijani boxers clinched a total of 27 medals, comprising six golds, 10 silvers, and 11 bronzes, at the "Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024" international tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The six-day competition brought together 116 boxers from five countries.

Azerbaijan dominated the overall medal table, earning the Heydar Aliyev Cup.

Georgia secured the second position, followed by Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that "Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024" is an international tournament named in honor of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan. This event brings together athletes from various countries to compete in a range of sports, fostering international cooperation and showcasing athletic talent.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 19 in 2024, celebrating Aliyev's legacy and promoting sportsmanship and unity among participating nations.

