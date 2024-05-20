UNEC elects President of TÜRKÜNİB for 2023-2024 term

20 May 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has been elected as the president of the organisation for the years 2023-2024 at the General Assembly meeting of the Union of Turkic Universities (TÜRKÜNİB) held in Kazakhstan in November 2022, Azernews reports.

During the previous term, UNEC presented the roadmap project for the years 2024-2025 to the approval of the General Assembly by preparing it. This was stated by Professor Adalat Muradov, the rector of UNEC, during his speech at the 7th General Assembly of TÜRKÜNİB.

The rector noted that numerous measures and projects in the fields of science, education, and social affairs have been presented for the coming years in the roadmap.

