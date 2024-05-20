20 May 2024 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

In New Caledonia, the freedom movement and people's protests against French neo-colonialism are getting stronger.

Throughout history, bourgeois revolutions, revolts, and protests against imperialism occur at certain ripe moments. For this, time and people's thinking against rotten imperialism are considered to be the main conditions. Today, the awakening among the people of New Caledonia and the African continent can be a clear example of this.

France, on the other hand, has a different approach to this and believes that the loss of influence in New Caledonia was caused by the provocations against it, or more precisely, due to the influence of Azerbaijan. In New Caledonia, seeing the flag of Azerbaijan among the flags of the Kanak people, Paris, worried about it, makes groundless accusations against Azerbaijan over a so-called "provocation". If the French state calls the waving of a country's flag in New Caledonia a provocation, then what would France's arming of Armenia be seen as? Is that not a way of supporting terrorism?

In October 2023, the rise of the people of Niger against French neo-colonialism shed some light on a number of facts. In Africa, at that time, slogans such as "Imperialist and neo-colonialist forces are no longer welcome on our national territory. The new era of cooperation, based on mutual respect and sovereignty, is already underway," were demonstrated everywhere.

Instead of putting itself in order, France spoke to the African peoples in the same threatening language as it did two centuries ago. Macron's rule has even turned the colonial countries into graveyards of its dirty deeds. The Kanak people of New Caledonia were just as fed up with French crimes as oppressed peoples in Africa.

What is the role of Azerbaijan here, then?

However, the Minister of the Interior of France, Gerald Darmanin, based on his suspicions, sees Azerbaijan as a target. But for some reason, the French minister is not aware of the collapsing political structure of his country.

France's recent failed policy is due to its isolationism and its claim to be superior among the European Union states.

On November 22, 2021, when Australia, the United States, and Britain signed the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement (ENNPIA), France was left out of this tripartite meeting. This situation actually made official Paris very disappointed. In return, Macron turned to Russia, but the official Kremlin was not that foolish to believe in the false sincerity of France. Macron, who saw himself alone in the Anglo-Saxon union, tried his best to dominate the old continent. For this reason, the political stability of France was insufficient. He tried to get Germany involved in this, which occasionally changed according to the situation, but could follow its own political course.

And finally, France was left alone on the square again. As it sank from one quagmire to another, Macron's power began to lose its influence in Europe as well as in the South Caucasus.

After Baku's diplomatic reprimands, Paris was further upset and sought ways to harm Azerbaijan in every attempt. But she had no choice; her all dreams about the Caucasus were shattered. The only way was to stand by Armenia, through which she thought she could reach her hand to the region. However, Baku also dashed these hopes of Paris by blocking every pathway.

Now France, disgraced in New Caledonia, blames Baku for its continuing failure. It does not think that its established empire over colonised countries is taking its last breath.

