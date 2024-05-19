2 dead and 5 missing after boat collision on Danube

19 May 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Two people died and five people were missing as a result of a collision between a motorboat and a passenger ship in the part of the Danube river passing through the village of Verötse in the north of Hungary, Azernews reports.

According to the information of the country's police, the tragic incident happened on May 18 shortly before midnight.

The small cruise ship is believed to be carrying Italian tourists.

According to the police, there were eight people on board the boat, including no children. The search for five passengers continues.

The fact is being investigated.



