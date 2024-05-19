F-1 hand grenade discovered in Azerbaijan's Sumgait

19 May 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the discovery of ammunition in the territory of the 6th microdistrict of Sumgait city, Azernews reports.

Due to the information, the special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately involved in demining. After appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with the employees of the law enforcement agency, it was determined that the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene was one F-1 hand grenade suitable for combat use.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by the experts of the XRXX's flexible group.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz