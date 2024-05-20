Baku to host U23 European Championships

Baku will host the U23 European Championships on May 20-26, Azernews reports.

The capital of Azerbaijan will host the continental wrestling championship for the first time.

Greco-Roman wrestling competitions will be held in the first days of the European Championship.

The national men's team includes Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihad Guluzade (60 kg), Ziya Babashev (63 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Khasai Hasanli (77 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg), Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), Murad Akhmadiyev (97 kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg).

The women's team comprises of Shahana Nazarova (50 kg), Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultakin Shirinova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg), Nigar Mirzazade (65 kg) and Marziya Sadigova (72 kg). Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) won't take part in the competition amid the injury.

In the last days of the competition, Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers, Elman Aghayev (57 kg), Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg), Musa Agayev (65 kg), Kanan Geybatov (70 kg), Jabrayil Hajiyev (74 kg), Ali Tsokayev (79 kg), Arseniy Dzhioev (86 kg), Anar Jafarli (92 kg), Ravan Musayev (97 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will take to the mat.

The U23 European Championships will start at Baku Sports Palace.

The Azerbaijani referees of the first category Hijran Sharifov, Intigam Aliyev and Kamran Aliyev, has been appointed to officiate the U23 European Championships

