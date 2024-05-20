Azerbaijan's next Reserve Officer Training Course ends [PHOTOS]

20 May 2024 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

A ceremony on the occasion of the completion of the next Reserve Officer Training Course was held, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honoured by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accompanied by a military orchestra, was performed.

Congratulations on the leadership of the Defence Ministry were conveyed to the graduates, and they were wished success in their future service.

The course graduates expressed their satisfaction with the created conditions and educational process and pledged to apply the acquired knowledge and skills, to justify the trust shown, and honourably bear the title of serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army.

The graduates were awarded with certificates, and a photo was taken.

In the end, servicemen solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz