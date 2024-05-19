Speaker of Latvian parliament embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

19 May 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, and her accompanying delegation arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with national flags of the two countries, the Latvian delegation was welcomed by head of the Milli Majlis working group for Azerbaijan-Latvia interparliamentary ties Kamran Bayramov and Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Latvia Elnur Sultanov.

---

