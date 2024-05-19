Azerbaijani judokas compete in world championship

19 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The World Judo Championship will start today in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the competition, three athletes of Azerbaijan will step on the mat.

Among men, Balabey Agayev and Turan Bayramov (both 60 kg) will try to justify the confidence of head coach Richard Trautman.

In the women's race, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) will start the fight on behalf of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani national team participated in the World Cup with 9 male and 2 female judokas in 8 weight categories. The championship will last from May 19 to 24.

---

