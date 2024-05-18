Azerbaijan set to host first-ever Ski Mountaineering World Cup

18 May 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

In an exciting development, Azerbaijan is gearing up to host its maiden World Cup in ski mountaineering, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation's proposal to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) has received a warm reception, paving the way for this groundbreaking event.

Under the terms of the agreement, the prestigious competition will unfold amidst the stunning backdrop of the Shahdag tourist center, adding a new highlight to the International Federation's busy calendar.

The World Cup is scheduled for January 11–12, 2025, and will be held in Shahdag, as athletes and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the thrill of competition in Shahdag during the highly anticipated Ski Mountaineering World Cup.

---

