"KazMunayGas": Supply of Azerbaijani oil to Caspian Sea basin increases

20 May 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first quarter of this year, the volume of oil transportation by Kazakhstan's "KazMunayGas" (KMG) company via pipelines and sea routes increased. According to Azernews, the company has disclosed figures in its report for the first quarter of this year.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.