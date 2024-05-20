Azerbaijan celebrates Int'l Museum Day [PHOTOS]

International Museum Day is a globally recognised event that celebrates the importance of museums in society, Azernews reports.

Observed on May 18 each year, this day raises awareness about the role of museums in cultural exchange and enrichment.

The theme of International Museum Day varies each year, focusing on different aspects of museum work and their impact on society. This year's theme is "Museums for Education and Research.

In Azerbaijan, International Museum Day has been widely celebrated through different activities.

Carpet Museum

The National Carpet Museum celebrated of International Museum Day with a series of events.

Around 4,981 art lovers visited the museum on Open Doors Day, organised as part of the celebration.

Additionally, free excursions were held in the Azerbaijani language as well as master classes.

Also on this day, the museum opened the exhibition "Unique Love in Art", dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the brilliant poet Muhammad Fuzuli.

The exhibition featured exhibits from the museum's collection - the carpets "Fuzuli" (1973) and "Shabi-Hijran" (1976) by the national artist Latif Karimov, the carpets "Shabi-Hijran" (1983) and "Leyli and Majnun" (2013) by the folk artist Eldar Mikailzadeh, carpet "World of Fuzuli" by national artist Aydin Radjabov, carpet "Fuzuli" (1975) by artist Jafar Mujiri and carpet "Fuzuli" (1987) by artist Gulmurad Babirov.

The exhibition included a sketch of the "Fuzuli" carpet by national artist Kamil Aliyev, a decorative panel "Fuzuli" by Rafig Gambarov, as well as artistic design elements created by Latif Karimov for books dedicated to Fuzuli. All exhibits left a lasting impression on the museum visitors.

Also on the same day, the premiere of the shadow theater play "Leyli and Majnun" took place, prepared by the Children's Department of the museum.

National History Museum

The National History Museum has hosted an intellectual game, "Brain Ring," dedicated to International Museum Day.

Eight teams representing the Youth Organisation "Böyük Qayıdış" (Great Return), the Public Association "Davam Hərəkatı" (Continuation of the Movement), the organisation "Gənc Könüllülər" (Young Volunteers), the Azerbaijan State Economic University, and the Azerbaijan Technical University, took part in the intellectual competition, which aimed to educate young people and effectively spend their free time.

According to the results of the intellectual game, the first place was taken by the team called "Fibula", the team "Dada Qorqud" was in second place, and "Anfield 1892" ranked third.

The winners were awarded certificates, medals and a cup, as well as printed publications from the museum.

National Art Museum

In connection with International Museum Day, lectures were held at the National Art Museum on works of Azerbaijani painting and graphics from 1920-1980 presented in the museum's new exhibition.

At the lecture, the audience was provided with information about the path of development of Azerbaijani painting and graphics of those years based on the works of the national artists, who made a great contribution to the formation of Azerbaijani art.

As part of the "Cinema in the Museum" project, a film was shown about the history of the creation of monuments to the outstanding poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, installed in the cities of Aghdam and Shusha.

The author of the idea and film director is acclaimed sculptor Namig Huseynov.

